$0.87 EPS Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.96. W. R. Berkley reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

WRB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,010. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,046,000 after acquiring an additional 923,404 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

