$0.78 EPS Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Energizer posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.05. 27,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Energizer has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

