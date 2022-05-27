$0.72 EPS Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. Fortive posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,191. Fortive has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

