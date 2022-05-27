$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. 16,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,629. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

