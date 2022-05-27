$0.34 EPS Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 450,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 97,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 80,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $627.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.