$0.33 EPS Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,208,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 180,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,830. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

