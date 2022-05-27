$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 32,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler acquired 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,187.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Zurn Water Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

