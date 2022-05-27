$0.21 EPS Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Gladstone Capital posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 115.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLAD. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

About Gladstone Capital (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

