-$0.07 EPS Expected for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VNET Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). VNET Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VNET Group.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

VNET stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $786.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

