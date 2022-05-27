-$0.07 EPS Expected for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNETGet Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VNET Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). VNET Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VNET Group.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNETGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

VNET stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $786.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VNET Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.