ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $201,136.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 188.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,512.27 or 1.40249380 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 594.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00497464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

