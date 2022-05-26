Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $96.5-98.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.45 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

ZUO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 2,252,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $23.25.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $145,744.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares in the company, valued at $922,611.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zuora by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after acquiring an additional 78,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 81.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 12.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 101,743 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.