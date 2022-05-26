Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.20. Zuora shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 9,749 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Zuora alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 349.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.