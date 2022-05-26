Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. Zuora has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

