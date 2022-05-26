Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million.Zuora also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.19)-$(0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 139,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Zuora by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zuora by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zuora by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

