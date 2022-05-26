ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down to $25.20

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.20, but opened at $24.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 4,521 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTO. Citigroup dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.04.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

