ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,922,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $316,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $12,163,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $68,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,599,729 shares of company stock valued at $94,101,131. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

