ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF)

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

