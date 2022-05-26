ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.
About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF)
