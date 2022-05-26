Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $14.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Zevia PBC news, COO Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $25,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 766,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,010.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 34,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $137,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,559,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,145 shares of company stock valued at $448,523.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 98,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

