Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Zepp Health updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZEPP opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zepp Health by 41.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zepp Health by 91.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zepp Health by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zepp Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

