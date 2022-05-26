Zeno Research LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 0.9% of Zeno Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 646,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,267,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,232,000 after buying an additional 604,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after buying an additional 500,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,630.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,579,000 after buying an additional 325,043 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.15. The stock had a trading volume of 910,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.
In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.