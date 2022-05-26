Zeno Research LLC Purchases Shares of 41,144 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Comcast comprises approximately 2.0% of Zeno Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.26.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,418,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,738,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

