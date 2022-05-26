Zeno Research LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Zeno Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 4.9% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

