Zeno Research LLC Buys Shares of 67,525 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,000. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 7.9% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zeno Research LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,912,000 after buying an additional 209,483 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 53,284 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.97. 654,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,119. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.