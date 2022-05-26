ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Trading Up 10.9%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating) shares were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 38,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 56,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $281.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.
About ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)
