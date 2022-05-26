Zel Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00301122 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00072631 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00067647 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

