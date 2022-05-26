Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Get Sema4 alerts:

SMFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Schadt acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,380 shares in the company, valued at $467,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sema4 by 92.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Sema4 by 80.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sema4 (SMFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.