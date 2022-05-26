Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) to report $3.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the highest is $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $15.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $16.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 11,362,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,955,087. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,351. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after buying an additional 13,474,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,887,000 after acquiring an additional 308,328 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

