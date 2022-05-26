Zacks: Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $762.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to post sales of $762.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $676.06 million to $933.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $563.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $43.33. 3,119,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

