Zacks: Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL opened at $63.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.55.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

