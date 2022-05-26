Zacks: Brokerages Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post $2.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Polaris posted earnings per share of $2.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Shares of PII stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $111.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Polaris by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.