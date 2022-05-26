Zacks: Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to announce $236.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.00 million and the highest is $240.59 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $240.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PJT Partners.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PJT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,880. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.
PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.
