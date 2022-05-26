Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to report $4.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Amgen reported earnings per share of $4.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $17.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.91 to $17.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.74 to $20.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.57. The company had a trading volume of 58,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.38. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Amgen by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

