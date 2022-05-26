Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will report $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $11.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.11.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.17. 17,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,471. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $172.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $148,460,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,624,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

