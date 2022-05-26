Zacks: Brokerages Expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ ASO traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $31.07. 7,170,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,886. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
