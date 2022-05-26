Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to announce $252.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.30 million and the highest is $257.22 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $249.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $998.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. 593,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,328. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 38.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 22.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

