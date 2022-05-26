Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Sotera Health posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 478,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,581. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

