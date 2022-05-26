Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will post $176.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.10 million and the lowest is $174.60 million. Oil States International reported sales of $145.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $727.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.20 million to $737.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $843.80 million, with estimates ranging from $827.70 million to $865.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $164.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.77 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter worth about $271,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OIS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. 547,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,421. The stock has a market cap of $460.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 3.21. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

