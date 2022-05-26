Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will post $10.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.82 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. Flux Power reported sales of $8.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $37.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.10 million to $37.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.80 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Flux Power has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $12.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flux Power by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 770,429 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 123,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 77,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

