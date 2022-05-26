Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. DZS posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DZSI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on DZS from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DZS by 87,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $17.03 on Monday. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.30 million, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

