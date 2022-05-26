Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $16.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 million to $21.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 321,911 shares of company stock valued at $166,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DURECT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DURECT by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 821,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,811. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

