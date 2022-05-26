Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Canoo reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canoo.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Canoo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Canoo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canoo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 77,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Canoo by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canoo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

GOEV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. 1,490,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,576. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $758.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.22.

About Canoo (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.