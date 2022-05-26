Zacks: Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. Yatra Online reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 50.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 234,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,877. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.71. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 404,740 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

