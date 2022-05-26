Zacks: Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCAGet Rating) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $55.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

