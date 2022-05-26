Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.06. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. 68,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,397. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Unum Group by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.