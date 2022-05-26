Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.09. PTC reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,206. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $153.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.25.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth about $127,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $101,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

