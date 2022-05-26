Zacks: Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.80 Million

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $236.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.59 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $240.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.45. 209,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.82. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 102,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

