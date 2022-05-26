Zacks: Analysts Expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Million

Brokerages predict that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will report $6.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the lowest is $6.43 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year sales of $26.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $26.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.19 million, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $34.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDXH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $18,643,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,187. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96.

About MDxHealth (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

