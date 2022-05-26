Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTAGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 309.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.