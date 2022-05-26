Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 309.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

