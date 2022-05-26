Zacks: Analysts Expect Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Arbor Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arbor Realty Trust.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

ABR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.31. 80,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 41.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

