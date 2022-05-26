Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.78. Semtech posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.55.

SMTC stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 277,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

